Pinay booters settle for 4th after losing to Myanmar

The Philippines settled for fourth place in the AFF Women’s Championship after suffering a 3-0 loss to Myanmar Tuesday at the IPE Chonburi Stadium 1 in Chonburi, Thailand.
Yee Yee Oo broke the ice past the hour mark before Nu Nu scored twice to help Myanmar deny the Pinay booters a podium finish in the 10th edition of regional competition.
Coach Marnelli Dimson’s side however produced the best performance by any Philippine team in the history of the tournament after reaching the semifinals for the first time ever.
The Nationals made it to the semis after placing second in Group A and even took the early lead against Vietnam last Sunday before losing, 2-1.
Vietnam went on to win the title after edging host Thailand, 1-0, in extra time.
The fourth place showing has raised expectations for the Philippine side to produce its first-ever medal in the Southeast Asian Games which the country will host later this year.
The Philippines placed fourth two years ago in Malaysia. (Jonas Terrado)