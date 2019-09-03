400 minors held for defying Manila curfew ordinance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Around 400 minors were arrested by Manila Police District (MPD) on the first two days of implementation of the local government’s curfew in the city.

This, after Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso signed a memorandum ordering village chiefs and local police to strictly implement Ordinance No. 8547 which disallows persons below 18 years old from wandering or loitering in public areas.

According to MPD chief Police Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr., 435 children were arrested by police from Sept. 2 10:00 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 4:00 a.m.

Balut Police Station rescued the highest number of minors with 64.

The parents of minors caught by the authorities will have to face sanctions ranging from P2,000 fine plus one month imprisonment up to P5,000 fine plus six months of imprisonment, depending on the age of their children.

MPD Station 1 Commander Reynaldo Magdaluyo said the parents of the minors should present the birth certificates of their kids to be able to pick them up.

However, those children who will not be fetched by their parents will be brought to the Manila Youth Reception and Action Center.

The memorandum signed by Moreno cited that “police reports and statistics showed that breach of peace and order of the city at this time are caused by minors roaming around the city.” (Erma Edera)

comments