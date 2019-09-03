Awaiting word

IF President Duterte could predict how Italy would rout our PH team in the FIBA World Cup Games in Chi­na, can he also predict BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon’s future?

Public opinion is 99.5 percent convinced that the programmed release of the man with the nightmare hairdo, convicted for an abominable plot “hatched in hell,” is the Duterte government’s single biggest public relations disaster yet. It all boils down to: Keep the rapist-murderer in jail for at least another 14 years, or keep Director General Faeldon out of the jail system that he administers.

Mr. President, please tell us what we want to hear! Remember when you said, “Let there be water!” and suddenly after a long drought of weeks, water began flowing into our taps? When you said, “Stop Sanchez’ release!” your words cut the tongues of your confused and confusing cabinet officials and we were temporarily relieved of our anxieties?

When you were in China, Mr. President, in case you had no time to read the news, it was the turn of General Faeldon to be skewered. (Maybe it’s time to stop calling his bureau BuCor, as in Bureau of Corruption.) Here are some choice quotations for your delectation:

“From the release of smuggled goods to the release of convicts. Has the Bureau of Customs’ ‘tara’ system migrated to BuCor?” – Senator Panfilo Lacson

“I don’t know what to say! I’m so mad! Why is this man still in government?” – Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

“Why is it, every agency that this official gets assigned to, there’s a scandal? Where will he be transferred next? PRRD must revamp the entire officialdom of BuCor!” – Senate President Tito Sotto

“The President will demand an explanation from officials who facilitated the early release.” – Senator Bong Go

What say you, Mr. President?

Now a deputy has been seconded to Mr. Faeldon. Can a deputy look over his boss’ shoulder, scrutinize his actions, countermand his orders?

Superstition or not, it seems bad news follows Mr. Faeldon wherever he goes. At one time, his estranged son just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when a drug bust occurred in the house of the young man’s girlfriend, and father Nicanor had to vouch for the son’s innocence and clear the family name.

