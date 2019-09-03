‘Liwayway’ intensifies

Batanes remains under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 as severe tropical storm “Liwayway” (international name “Lingling”) has further intensified on Tuesday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Liwayway has intensified from tropical storm to severe tropical storm around 8 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It was estimated 250 kilometers (km) east-northeast of Calayan, Cagayan or 205 km east-southeast of Basco, Batanes.

While it is still less likely to make landfall over the country, the trough of extension of Liwayway will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan islands, Apayao, and Cagayan until Wednesday morning, PAGASA weather specialist Jun Galang said.

He added that Batanes may experience gusty winds due to the cyclone.

The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will also bring generally scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rain showers especially during thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Aurora, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands, Abra, Bengeut, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the trough of Liwayway and the habagat will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Residents in these areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, were advised to take extra precaution.

Galang added that small sea crafts should prevent from setting sail as sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions.

He said Liwayway is forecast to move north-northwest at a slightly slower pace of 10 kph. It is still not expected to make landfall over the Philippines but may move towards the southern islands of Japan.

Should it maintain its current speed and direction, Liwayway will be outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) between Wednesday and Thursday.

It may also become a typhoon upon its exit from the country’s area of responsibility.

Meanwhile, Galang said another low pressure area east of Mindanao may enter the PAR at the same time Liwayway leaves the country’s vicinity. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

