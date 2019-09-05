Freedom for sale?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEADS should roll in this latest brouhaha at the Bureau of Cor­rections (BuCor). A complete overhaul of the agency should even be con­sidered amid allegations that there were monetary considerations in the early release of prisoners convicted of heinous crimes.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III disclosed that it was impos­sible to erase from the minds of the people their suspicions that money and bribery were involved to free drug lords and convicts of heinous crimes.

The issue stemmed from the fact that the BuCor granted almost 2,000 inmates early release under Republic Act No. 10592 or Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law.

If the BuCor would be unsuccessful in addressing the issues surrounding its agency, Sotto said it would have to face the Senate’s budget hearing in October where a confrontation was inevitable. Sotto had already appealed to President Duterte to revamp the BuCor officers.

* * *

The controversy began when the media reported the impending release of convicted rapist-murderer Antonio Sanchez, former mayor of Calauan, Laguna, apparently due to good behavior.

Sanchez was incarcerated for mas­terminding the murder of University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) graduating students Eileen Sarmenta and Allan Gomez in 1993. Sanchez raped Eileen and handed her over to his men to be sexually abused once more before she was shot in the face.

The issue became hotter when it was reported that convicts in the abduction, rape, and murder of sis­ters Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong in Cebu in 1997 were released, although BuCor officials refused to confirm this.

There were other heinous crime convicts who were also granted free­dom via GCTA. News came out that three or four Chinese drug lords were also freed.

Worse, there is no declaration of policy under the GCTA law that autho­rizes the BuCor chief, past or present, to release any prisoner, said Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto.

The intention of the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago was pure when she sponsored the law. It was meant to benefit inmates who showed good behavior and those who are sickly and old and help decongest jails. It was never meant to be exploited by abusive and corrupt officials.

* * *

SHORT BURSTS. For comments or reactions, email firingline@ymail.com or tweet @Side_View. Read cur­rent and past issues of this column at http://www.tempo.com.ph/category/opinion/firing-line/

comments