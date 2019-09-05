Something new for Julia Barretto

FOLLOWING huge ado about her alleged involvement in the Gerald Anderson-Bea Alonzo split issue, Julia Barretto is now using Instagram under the username @sereiastories. As of press time, it has 1,605 followers.

Judging from the first two posts, it seems like the account is intended for her travel photos.

Early this week, she also announced she’s ready to move into her new house as she already did some “little shopping” for stuff.

But while Julia values her independence, it seems she can’t stay away from mom Marjorie Barretto for long. She ex­plained why she built her house near the place of her “bestest friend.”

“People often find it weird and usually ask me, “why?” and I simply answer, “why not?” My mom is my bestest friend and my number one source of strength. Even though, she has raised me to be indepen­dent and brave, I still don’t see any reason why I should be far away from her. Sa totoo lang, kailangan ko pa rin siya. At least, I still get to have breakfast, lunch and dinner at her place. Makakatipid pa rin ako sa ulam at kanin. Sorry mom,” she wrote. (REGS PARUNGAO)

