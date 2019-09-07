Budget delay feared as solons push projects

WE have a new Congress – the 18th Congress – with all 304 members of the House of Representatives and half of the 24 members of the Senate elected last May 13, 2019. But many of the congressmen in the 17th Congress were reelected and they continue to push for causes they failed to push through in the previous Congress.

Only a few weeks after the 18th Congress opened last July 22, many congressmen have renewed their efforts for some R95 billion for public works projects in some legisla­tive districts that were vetoed by President Duterte in the 2019 national budget. These “insertions” by some congressmen had been fiercely opposed by the Senate, causing a three-month delay in the approval of the 2019 budget.

Determined to avert a similar delay in the budget for 2020, Malacañang submitted its proposed R4.1-trillion budget proposal very early this year. It was immediately sent to the House Appropriations Committee. But last August 28, it was withdrawn from the committee. Some congressmen wanted to make some alterations – the inclusion of the funds that were slashed last year by the House itself and those later vetoed by President Duterte.

Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab, chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, said Tuesday: “I truly understand their sentiments, because they lost regular projects.” But since Congress cannot add to or subtract from the total R4.1-trillion budget submit­ted by Malacañang, funds have to be taken from other government units. “I sympathize with them. I understand what they want, but the amount is too big.”

Ideally, the congressmen should have coordinated early with the Executive Depart­ment, especially the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), for the inclu­sion of their pet projects in their districts. They would thus be part of the national “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program of the administration – unless, of course, they are excessive or really not needed at this time.

But now, Congress has to go through its regular process for budget consideration and approval. It will invite the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the DPWH. “We will start from there. Then we look at possible solution,” Congresman Ungab said.

The budget bill was later refilled without changes, but the congressmen have shown they will push for their projects. We hope the House will be able to reach agreement, perhaps through some compromises that will allow the approval of the national budget this December, at the latest, and not in April as in this year’s national budget.

