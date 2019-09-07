Landslide victims in Cebu get free housing

CEBU CITY – Days before the first anniversary of the deadly landslide in the City of Naga, Cebu, the promised housing project for the victims was finally realized.

President Duterte on Friday led the groundbreaking ceremony for the 192 houses that the National Housing Authority will construct for the landslide victims.

Duterte said the beneficiaries will not spend a single centavo for each of the house that they will own.

At least 400 families were displaced when a massive landslide struck Barangay Tinaan last Sept. 20. At least 70 persons were killed in the tragedy.

Aside from the NHA-funded projects, the city government of Naga is also building 50 houses for the beneficiaries.

The NHA-funded housing project in Tinaan will be constructed rowhouse type with a floor area of 26-square meters per unit.

Acting Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said 213 of the affected families opted to avail themselves of the housing project while 205 families chose the financial relocation assistance worth at least P100,000 each from the city government.

“May these housing projects give hope and inspiration to the recipient families who are here to continue to rebuild their lives and move forward. We are in this together,” said Chiong. (Calvin D. Cordova)

