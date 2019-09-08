Pinoy ref in US-Greece match

Filipino referee Bong Pascual appeared in another high-profile match in the FIBA World Cup Saturday when he served as one of three officials in the United States’ 69-53 win over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece in Shenzhen, China.

Pascual, however, had to deal with a tension-filled windup when the USA’s Harrison Barnes was pushed by Antetokounmpo’s younger brother Thanasis while converting a breakaway dunk during the final minutes of their second round match.

Jaylen Brown and Giannis later exchanged words after the final buzzer, prompting both teams to skip the traditional postgame handshake.

It was the second time Pascual, who currently serves as the PBA’s supervisor for referees, called a USA match since the World Cup began last weekend.

The 49-year-old refereed the thrilling overtime affair between the US and Turkey last Tuesday in Shanghai, with the Americans winning 93-92.

His other officiating roles were Turkey’s 86-67 victory over Japan last Sept. 1 and Czech Republic’s 89-76 romp of Japan two days later.

It is still unknown if Pascual will be tapped in Monday’s final Group K matches between Greece and Czech Republic or the USA opposite Brazil, also in Shenzhen.

Pascual’s son Pao said his father is hoping to perform well during the second round in order to gain a spot calling the knockout rounds of FIBA’s showpiece event.

The quarterfinals are set Wednesday and Thursday in Dongguan and Shanghai while the semis and finals will be held Friday and Sunday in Beijing.

-JONAS TERRADO

