MVP vows a memorable, exciting 2023 World Cup

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan wants to set the bar high when the country hosts the FIBA World Cup in 2023.

“SBP has started to plan and prepare for 2023. We need to supply to spectators and guests an experience like never before, and demonstrate Filipino hospitality,” Pangilinan said in a tweet posted Friday morning.

The Philippines earned the nod of FIBA to host the global cage competition in 2023, with Japan and Indonesia also serving as co-hosts.

Pangilinan and other SBP officials spent some time in China not only to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign but also to observe on things the national federation needs to improve for the next World Cup.

Serving as host, Pangilinan said, also puts more pressure on Gilas to perform in front of its home fans.

The national cagers finished dead last in the 32-team field after losing all five matches by an average margin of 29.4 points.

“Much pressure on our Gilas Team though – which is good. Ergo, let’s do better. Puso! #LabanPilipinas!” Pangilinan added in his tweet.

Pangilinan left for Beijing via Hong Kong Friday to attend Saturday’s FIBA Central Board meeting where he serves as a member.

He will be on hand for the turnover ceremony at the halftime of Sunday’s World Cup Final at the Wukesong Sport Arena in Beijing. (Jonas Terrado)

