Diliman, Univ. of Batangas eye wins No. 3 in UCBL

Defending champion Diliman College and University of Batangas on Monday their unbeaten records against separate foes today in the PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League at the Olivarez College gym in Parañaque City.

The Diliman Blue Dragons collide with the Olivarez College Sea Lions at 2 p.m. while the UB Brahmans tackle the National College of Business and Arts Wildcats at 4 p.m.

Diliman and UB are currently on a three-way tie at the helm with Centro Escolar University with 2-0 marks.

Diliman hopes to ride on the momentum of a recent 86-77 triumph over TIP where Robbie Darang, Abdoulaye Ang and Jhyster Caasalan combined for 37 points. Defensively, the Blue Dragons also relying on Ang as well as Kevin Gandjeto, who grabbed 16 rebounds the last time.

Olivarez, however, will not be left behind as it boasts of its own offensive trio in Jayboy Solis, John Lester Maurillo and Elie Yani, who finished in double figures in their 71-62 victory over Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas for a 1-1 record four days back.

Meanwhile, dynamic duo JJ Caspe and Don Tabol are expected to fuel UB’s run with their all-around game while NCBA needs to double its efforts spearheaded by John Marc Aculana and Jose Maria Agustin to nail that first win after two fruitless attempts.

Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas and Technological Institute of the Philippines, meanwhile, raise the curtain at 12 noon with both teams seeking their first victories following back-to-back defeats.

