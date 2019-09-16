6 Filipinas crowned at Miss World Philippines 2019 pageant

LIKE mother, like daughter.

Actress-model Michelle Dee, daughter of former beauty queen-turned-actress Melanie Marquez, will be the country’s representative to the 69th Miss World pageant which will be held in London on Dec. 14.

This after Dee and five oth­ers were crowned at Miss World Philippines 2019 pageant at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Que­zon City past midnight Monday.

Dee, 24, has been a crowd favorite to win the title since Day 1 of the competition. Her joining the beauty contest has been one of the most-awaited moments in Philippine pageant­ry among fans in two years.

Earlier reports said that the Psychology graduate of De La Salle University was expected to join the rival Bb. Pilipinas pageant but last-minute she decided to join Miss World Phil­ippines.

Started in 1951, Miss World is the longest-running beauty pageant in history.

Five more hopefuls, including two showbiz personalities, also triumphed at the same pageant.

Kapuso star mod­el Kelley Day won Miss Eco Inter­national Philip­pines. She will represent the Philippines in the interna­tional edition of the con­test in Cairo, Egypt.

Former FA­MAS best child performer Isa­belle de Leon went home with the Miss Multinational Philipines title. She will go to New Delhi, India for the internation­al competition.

Arnold Vegafria, national di­rector of Miss World Philippines and Mister World Philippines, said De Leon topped the final question-and-answer segment of the pageant. “The judges were so impressed with her.”

Maria Katrina Llegado was crowned Reina Hispanoameri­cana Philippines whose competi­tion abroad will be held in Boliv­ia; Glyssa Perez, Miss Philippine Tourism; and Vanessa Mae Wal­ters, a law student at Harvard University, Miss Eco Teen Philip­pines.

First Princess honors went to Shannon Christie Kerver; and Kristi Celyn Banks, Second Prin­cess.

Dee collected the most num­ber of special awards such as Miss Blue Water Day Spa (tied with Banks), Miss Myra-E, Miss Best Skin by Cathy Valencia (tied with Day), Miss Bench, and Miss GCOX.

Other recipients of special awards were Michelle Thorlund, Miss CAD Smile; Walters, Best In Swimsuit; Llegado, Miss Photogenic, Best In Evening Gown, and Miss Cabelen, as awarded by its founder Maritel O. Nievera, also one of the judges; and Day, Miss Big Chill.

Rounding off the top 12 candidates who battled it out in the final question-and-answer portion were Thorlund, Kimberly Hak­enson, Michelle Kain, and Tracy Perez.

Some of 40 official candi­dates have been assured of a spot in the semifinals when they won in fast-track catego­ries such as talent, multimedia, sports, beach beauty, GCOX top model, charity, and beauty with a purpose.

‘BE YOURSELF’

Moments before the show, Melanie said that she is very supportive of her daughter’s journey to the national pag­eant.

“Be yourself and enjoy the competition. I’m giving my 100 percent to my daughter,” said the 1979 Miss International when asked about her final ad­vice to her daughter when she joined Miss World Philippines.

Melanie and some members of the family arrived at the Big Dome with a red suitcase con­taining hundreds of cheering paraphernalia for Dee.

“Ibought these stuff in Divi­soria. Please support my daugh­ter,” said Melanie as she hand­ed out whistles, placards, and lighted gadgets to members of the audience at VIP section of Smart Araneta Coliseum.

JUDGE ISKO MORENO

For the first time, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno became a judge at a national beauty pag­eant since he was elected this year.

The crowd cheered when it was announced Moreno was chair­man of the board of judges.

Moreno also helped crown the new Miss World Philippines at the end of the program. Earlier, the popular city official asked one of the candidates in the final question-and-answer round: “What will you give up for love?” to the delight of pag­eant fanatics.

Other members of the board of judges include: San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, former Senator Nikki Coseteng, ac­tors Sunshine Cruz and Ray­mond Bagatsing, Bryce Ramos, Roselle Monteverde of Regal Films, Jeffrey Lin, Nancy Go, among others.

