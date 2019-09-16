Catriona Gray on Waze app

THE 25-year-old Filipina beauty queen Catriona Gray is not yet finished conquering the universe, as she can now be everyone’s partner on the road.

Through Instagram story, the Miss Universe 2018 announced that her voice is available on Waze, a GPS navigation software app owned by Google which provides turn-by-turn navigation information and user-submitted travel times and route details.

“Oh my gosh, guys! I’m on Waze! This is so exciting,” she said, adding that she’s the “first Filipino celebrity” to have a voice on the application.

Users can use her voice by changing it in the app’s settings under “Voice & sound.” They could tap “Waze voice” on the submenu, then look for Catriona’s name.

Among the witty quotes is “Time to park the car and do the lava walk,” which refers to her iconic sashaying during the Miss Universe competition. (STEPH BERNARDINO)

