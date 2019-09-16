Isabelle Daza dons mom’s legacy

WHILE other celeb­rities opted to wear newly-crafted gowns to the recently con­cluded ABS-CBN Ball, Isabelle Daza chose to “recycle.”

On Instagram, she revealed that the striking blue terno she wore was originally from her mother Glo­ria Diaz.

“I feel like sustainable is the new vintage,” she wrote.

Gloria first wore the gown, which was made by Peppito Al­bert, back in 1994 during the Miss Universe pageant in Manila. That year marked the second time the country hosted the said event. Miss India Sushmita Sen took home the much-coveted title.

Gloria won the Philippines’ first ever Miss Universe crown in 1969. (REGS PARUNGAO)

