Isabelle Daza dons mom’s legacy

WHILE other celebrities opted to wear newly-crafted gowns to the recently concluded ABS-CBN Ball, Isabelle Daza chose to “recycle.”
On Instagram, she revealed that the striking blue terno she wore was originally from her mother Gloria Diaz.
“I feel like sustainable is the new vintage,” she wrote.
Gloria first wore the gown, which was made by Peppito Albert, back in 1994 during the Miss Universe pageant in Manila. That year marked the second time the country hosted the said event. Miss India Sushmita Sen took home the much-coveted title.
Gloria won the Philippines’ first ever Miss Universe crown in 1969. (REGS PARUNGAO)