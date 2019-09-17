Move on

Dear Manay Gina,

I’m an unwed mother, who lives with my parents. But even if I don’t live with my boyfriend, we still maintain a relationship. We just don’t live together be­cause he’s still in college and he has no job. To be honest however, I am no longer in love with him. He is irresponsible. He wasn’t there for my son’s birth, and because he has no job, he or his family has not given any financial support for the baby.

I told him that I have made up my mind that I am not in love with him anymore. In reac­tion, he says he is going to win me back and that he loves me. What do you think?

Marinelle

Dear Marinelle,

Don’t prolong your agony. His absence and continued streak of abandonment are unacceptable. Allow the support for your child to play out in court – but keep your distance personally.

You should have started taking care of yourself quite some time ago. You could get a job, set up your own life and be ready to move along.

Whatever he says to you, his ac­tions have proven that he likes things as they were. Severe the ties as best you can. He should still support his child – but make it official and start to move on.

With affection,

Manay Gina

“Why do you stay in prison when the door is so wide open?” – Jalal ad-Din Rumi

Send questions to dearmanay­gina@yahoo.com

