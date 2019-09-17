‘Rizal’ upgrade nears completion

The Rizal Memorial Coliseum is already being besieged with inquiries for the use by the country’s premier collegiate leagues, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said on Monday.

PSC Executive Director Guillermo Iroy said that the coliseum, famous for holding basketball games, will be completely refurbished by October 31.

Rehabilitation works on the 84-year-old venue kicked off in July so it could be used for the hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games towards the end of the year.

“We’ve already been asked about its rental next year,” said Iroy, noting that the UAAP and NCAA are the leading parties interested in holding their events there.

Since the Rizal Coliseum has been classified as a national landmark, its facade wasn’t touched by repairs.

But the insides – seating and dressing rooms – have been altered to adapt to the latest trends.

Even an airconditioning unit will be installed for the comfort of everyone, said Iroy.

Gymnastics will be the first to test the facilites of the fabled venue during the SEAG.

The nearby Ninoy Aquino Stadium is also undergoing massive repairs and will be ready to host taekwondo matches during the SEAG, added Iroy.

The RMSC is under the care of the PSC, whose chairman Butch Ramirez is spearheading the beautification of the storied site that endured the ravages of World War II to become the country’s premier venue for major sporting venues up until the 1980s.

