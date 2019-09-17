Young man, I tell you, arise!

Gospel: Lk 7:11-17

JESUS jour­neyed to a city called Nain, and his disciples and a large crowd ac­companied him. As he drew near to the gate of the city, a man who had died was being carried out, the only son of his mother, and she was a widow. A large crowd from the city was with her. When the Lord saw her, he was moved with pity for her and said to her, “Do not weep.” He stepped forward and touched the coffin; at this the bearers halted, and he said, “Young man, I tell you, arise!” The dead man sat up and began to speak, and Jesus gave him to his mother. Fear seized them all, and they glorified God, exclaiming, “A great prophet has arisen in our midst,” and “God has visited his people.” This report about him spread through the whole of Judea and in all the surrounding region.

* * *

Jesus’ power goes be­yond healing the sick; he has power over death. This miracle is reminiscent of the raising of the widow’s son by the prophet Elijah (cf 1 Kgs 17:18-24). In fact, the people’s reaction reveals the identity of Jesus: “A great prophet has arisen in our midst,” and “God has visited his people.” Gradually, the person of Jesus is being un­folded, and Luke prepares his answer to the subse­quent question of John the Baptist’s messengers in the following episode: “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another” (Lk 7:20).

What is our expectation of Jesus into our lives? Should it be dependent on our need of him?

* * *

