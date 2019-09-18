Let students watch SEAG for free – Mikee

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero (1Pacman Partylist) yesterday proposed the Department of Education and the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee the idea of allowing students to watch the Southeast Asian Games for free.

Romero, who is taking part in the biennial meet as a member of the national polo team, said the proposal would boost not only the competitions, but also the morale of Filipino athletes and image of the country abroad.

He added the crowd support can bolster the country’s bid to reproduce the achievement made in the 2005 edition where Filipino athletes won the overall championship by harvesting 113 gold, 85 silver and 93 bronze medals.

“We did it 14 years ago so I see no reason why we can’t duplicate our golden achievements during the 23rd SEA Games,” said Romero, who is one of the founding directors of the Philippine National Federation of Polo Players.

“With President Duterte’s total support as well as the crowd, I’m confident we can do it again.”

The biennial meet is set from No. 30 to Dec. 11 in various Luzon venues with the opening scheduled at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan and the closing ceremony in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac. Major venues are in Metro Manila, Tarlac and Pampanga.

Romero, who bankrolled the PH basketball team that lorded it over during the 2007 Ratchasima Games in Thailand, said DepEd officials should also cooperate in this endeavor.

“Let these students feel the spirit of SEA Games,” he said. “We have state-of-art athletics and swimming centers but it will look ugly if there no student-cheerers.” (Kristel Satumbaga)

