University of Batangas faces acid test vs CEU in UCBL

UNIVERSITY of Batangas gun for the solo lead on Thursday when it battles powerhouse Centro Escolar University in the PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League at the Olivarez College gym in Parañaque City.

The UB Brahmans stake their 3-0 record in their 2 p.m. duel with the Scorpions, who are also out to protect their 2-0 slate.

UB made its title campaign felt with impressive wins over Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (92-80), Technological Institute of the Philippines (81-72) and National College of Business and Arts (107-83).

CEU, on the other hand, stamped its class over Olivarez College (89-69) and NCBA (70-56).

The CEU Scorpions, however, will be without several key players owing to their scheduled semifinal game in the PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.

CEU faced the same dilemma last week and played with only six players against NCBA. John Carandang and Christian Malicana played without relief while three others log for 38 minutes each.

The Brahmans should play fast and smart if they are to exploit CEU’s lack of manpower and beat them for the first time in five meetings or since the birth of the league four years ago. The Brahmans took a leave last season.

Meantime, TIP seeks its first win after three failed attempts when it collides with Lyceum of Batangas (1-1) at 12 noon. (Kristel Satumbaga)

