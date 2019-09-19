Another proposal to consider for EDSA

THE latest proposal to help solve the old Epifanio delos Santos Ave. (EDSA) traffic problem was made the other day by Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice who called for its exclusive use by buses during the rush hours. From 6 to 9 a.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m., only buses carrying working commuters would be allowed, until completion of the elevated NLEX-SLEX connecting highway, construction of the Metro subway, and the rehabilitation of MRT-3.

This proposal goes against the earlier plan of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) that would ban provincial buses from EDSA, leaving the avenue to private cars and city shuttles during the rush hours. There have been other proposals – one-way south for EDSA with C-3 one-way north, clearing of new north-south routes now clogged by parked vehicles, and scheduling of night shifts for Metro workers.

The Senate Committee on Public Services headed by Sen. Grace Poe has been holding hearings on various EDSA proposals and in last week’s session, she asked Secretary of Transportation Arthur Tugade to present a master plan, instead of just asking for emergency powers that could be abused like martial law.

Sen. Francis Tolentino the next day said traffic management is not the job of Secretary Tugade. All this time, it seems, no official has thought of drawing up such a master plan, choosing to wait for Congress to grant emergency powers to allow short-cut solutions. The MMDA proposed a solution to ban provincial buses, but it seems it does not have this authority as bus franchises are approved by another agency, the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board.

But many proposals have been made, the latest being that of Congressman Erice. It may be time to study all of them, choose the ones that can be carried out even now, and list other proposals that need emergency powers to carry out.

Senator Poe’s committee is more likely to agree to such a master plan with specific itemized steps, which it can examine and study and perhaps propose amendments to. It is not likely to simply agree to a blanket proposal, without details. It needs to have its say, it needs to make its contribution. It would not be true to the hallowed tradition of independence and achievement of the Philippine Senate if it simply says yes to a plan with no details for action, only powers.

