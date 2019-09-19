Cardinal Tagle to baptize 450 street kids

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will administer the Sacrament of Baptism to 450 children from the Tulay ng Kabataan Foundation on September 28 at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila.

Rev. Fr. Matthieu Dauchez, executive director of the Tulay ng Kabataan said, many children from poor families, particularly street children, are unable to receive the Sacraments instituted by the church.

“When it is so difficult to bring our wounded children close to God, it is very easy to bring the Lord to them through the Sacraments,” Dauchez said over Church-run Radio Veritas. “The Church will be the one to find ways to introduce God to poor children,” he said.

The Tulay ng Kabataan Foundation was established to provide shelter to street children, the abandoned, and victims of child abuse. Since 1998, the foundation’s 37 centers have provided assistance to more than 55,000 children in Metro Manila.

In 2017, the foundation in partnership with the Manila archdiocese, baptized 400 street children.

The archdiocese is considering the abolition of the Arancel system or the charging of fixed rates for church services such as the administration of Sacraments in order for more people to be able to receive the Sacraments. (Christina I. Hermoso)

