Rapper Loonie busted

RAPPER Loonie, real name Marlon Peroramas, was arrested by policemen during a buy-bust operation at a hotel in Makati City, Wednesday, along with four other suspects, including his younger sister Idyll Liza Peroramas.

Colonel Rogelio Simon, Makati Police chief, identified the rapper’s four co-horts as David Rizon, Ivan Agustin, and Albert Alvarez.

They were caught, he said, after engaging in a transaction with undercover police at the basement of a hotel located along Polaris St. in Barangay Poblacion, Makati at around 8:45 p.m.

“He told our undercover men that he has a gig at the hotel that’s why they will just transact there,” Simon said.

The rapper and his com­panions were caught with a box containing fifteen sachets of high-grade mari­juana worth P100,000.

“He placed the high-grade kush or marijuana inside a cellphone box,” Simon detailed.

The Makati Police chief said his men befriended the rapper prior after receiving information he allegedly peddles marijuana.

“We monitored his activities for two months in order to verify the information given by our source,” Simon added.

But the rapper has denied the allegation.

Simon related, “Loonie said he is not a peddler. He insisted that he is only using marijuana.” (JEL SANTOS)

