Shorthanded Blackwater suffers 40-point loss in Macau’s Terrific 12

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Blackwater’s campaign in the East Asia Super League Terrific 12 ended on a sour note Wednesday after absorbing a 109-69 loss to Japan’s Chiba Jets at the Tap Seac Pavilion in Macau.

The Elite never recovered after the Jets raced to a 20-6 lead in the first four minutes of the contest, thus concluding their short stint in the five-day competition with a 0-2 record in Group A.

Marqus Blakely had 16 points and 12 rebounds while fellow import Alex Stepheson added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Blackwater, which began its campaign Tuesday with a 93-77 defeat at the hands of Seoul SK Knights.

Rookie guard Diego Dario was the top local scorer for coach Aries Dimaunahan’s Elite with 10 points.

Blackwater once again played sans rookie Ray Parks Jr. (Achilles injury) and guard Mike DiGregorio (flu).

Michael Parker posted 22 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and two blocks and Josh Duncan added 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Jets, who will play Seoul on Thursday for the top spot in Group A.

Chiba guard Yuki Togashi added 13 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

comments