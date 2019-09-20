Accompanying him were the Twelve and some women

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel: Lk 8:1-3

JESUS jour­neyed from one town and village to another, preaching and pro­claiming the good news of the King­dom of God. Accompanying him were the Twelve and some women who had been cured of evil spirits and infirmities, Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out, Joanna, the wife of Herod’s steward Chuza, Susanna, and many oth­ers who provided for them out of their resources.

* * *

In Jesus’ time, women are not allowed to go public. They are not entrusted with civic and religious responsibilities; they do not testify in courts. They are not allowed to study the scriptures or to become disciples to a Jewish rabbi. Public life is the sphere of men. This is the concept of tzenuah where the woman’s role is confined almost entirely within the private family, as in the case of Abraham’s wife, Sarah, who remained “inside the tent” (cf Gn 18:9).

Here, Jesus’ practice of allowing women to become his disciples gives them the honor to be wit­nesses and supporters of his min­istry. In fact, the women will later play a major role in witnessing to the death and resurrection of Je­sus. As Paul teaches, the Gospel is for all and must be proclaimed by all: “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free person, there is not male and female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Gal 3:28).

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

comments