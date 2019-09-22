Meat processors assure ASF-free products

The Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. reassured the public yesterday that their processed meats and other products are free from the African Swine Fever.

In a statement, Felix O. Tiukinhoy Jr., PAMPI president, said the industry can “assure and guarantee” consumers that processors and manufacturers do not source their raw pork materials from countries infected by the ASF virus.

For local supply, Tiukinhoy also assured that they purchase only pork cuts that have been certified by the National Meat Inspection Service to be free from any disease. “We strictly adhere to internationally accepted and recognized standards of food safety and manufacturing practices,” said Tiukinhoy.

According to Tiukinhoy, their cooked and smoked processed meat products are subjected to cooking temperatures ranging from 70 to 116 degrees Celsius for 40 to 60 minutes. He explained that harmful bacteria and viruses, including ASF, if any, at these high temperatures, are “killed and destroyed.”

“Hence, our processed meat products cannot be carriers of the ASF virus,” Tiukinhoy said.

ASF is a virus that is contagious to pigs but is not communicable to humans.

Tiukinhoy expressed their full and unequivocal support to joint efforts of the government and private sector to contain and eradicate ASF in the country.

But Tiukinhoy denounced some local government units’ decision banning all pork meat products coming from other localities, which he believes it has “absolutely no basis in fact and science.”

“Unfortunately, during the past two weeks, the movement, distribution, and sale of processed meat products were banned by some LGUs on the mistaken belief and unfounded fear that they will cause harm to their hog raisers,” Tiukinhoy said.

Tiukinhoy asked the LGUs to take a second look and consider immediate lifting of the “an unnecessary and unwarranted” ban. (Chino Leyco)

