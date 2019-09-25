Blu Girls bow to Chinese in Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Blu Girls blew a three-run lead and absorbed an 8-3 loss to host China Wednesday in the WBSC Softball Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers at the Shanghai Sports Training Center in China.

Lu Ying’s grand slam off reliever Sierra Lange with two outs in the sixth inning highlighted the Blu Girls’ collapse after taking command early by scoring three runs in the first frame.

Ying’s round-tripper broke a 3-all tie which served as a big blow to the Blu Girls’ chances of making to the Super Round of the four-day tournament.

Coach Randy Dizer’s team needs to beat New Zealand Thursday afternoon to reach the Super Round given to the top two teams of Group B.

New Zealand was playing South Korea as of posting time.

Skylynne Ellazar’s triple scored Chelsea Suitos and Angelie Ursabia with one out in the bottom half of the first inning before reaching home on Arianne Vallestero’s sacrifice fly on the next at-bat.

But the Philippine bats were kept silent by China pitcher Lan Wang, who had seven strikeouts while allowing just four hits in a complete game effort. (Jonas Terrado)

comments