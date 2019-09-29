Maute member arrested in Batangas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – A suspected member of the Dawlah Islamiyah Lanao-Maute Group was arrested by authorities in Batangas City last Saturday.

Philippine National Police-Region 4-A director Police Brig. Gen. Edward Carranza identified the suspect as Jafar Dia Abdul Nazer.

The military received information that the suspect is keeping high explosives and hand grenade inside his residence.

Operatives conducted series of surveillance operations to confirm the information.

Authorities verified the information and secured a search warrant.

“Considered armed and dangerous, my men immediately requested for the search warrant which was later granted and approved by Honorable Dorcas P. Ferriols-Perez, Regional Trial Court Branch 84, Batangas City,” Carranza said.

A raid was hatched and the suspect was arrested for illegal possession of explosives.

Investigation revealed that Nazer is a native of Lanao del Sur and kept his identity a secret while running a cellphone accessories shop at the Batangas City Public Market.

It was also found out that he is affiliated with Abu Dar and Abu Zacarria, current amir of the terrorist group, and serves as intelligence officer of the Dawlah Islamiyah Lanao-Maute Group operating in Calanugas-Pagayawan-Malabang area in Lanao del sur.

The suspect was observed to be very evasive since he transfers from one stall to another.

Surveillance near his house showed the suspect carrying a black pouch in his waist containing a hand grenade while driving a motorcycle.

Seized from the suspect in the raid were one-and-a-half pounds of TNT high explosives (olive drab), an M67 fragmentation hand grenade (green), and a black pouch.

“We shall not remain complacent by the possible terrorist attacks coming from these kinds of people. We shall protect the citizens of this region from any acts of terrorism. I also appeal to the public to remain calm and report suspicious person and actions so that we could earlier avoid the worst incident and go after these suspects,” Carranza added. (Danny Estacio)

comments