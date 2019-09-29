Senate allows Duterte to name ‘ninja cops’

Sen. Richard Gordon said yesterday the Senate will let President Duterte release the information on the alleged “ninja cops” ahead of the Senate Committees on Justice and Human Rights and Blue Ribbon joint hearing on the alleged recycling of seized illegal drugs by rogue cops tomorrow.

Gordon, who chairs both committees, said his panel will definitely divulge the information on the policemen involved in the recycling of seized illegal drugs, but they are letting the President take his turn first.

“As a co-equal branch of government, the Senate has the duty to respect the President is the one administering the war on drugs,” Gordon said.

“That’s the centerpiece of his administration, to remove the drug war, to eradicate drugs and corruption,” he pointed out.

“We are giving him the opportunity to show his leadership and say, this is what they are doing. All of you should resign. I think the President will do the right thing. I hope he does,” Gordon said.

The Senate had earlier authorized Gordon’s panel to make public the information disclosed by former Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong in an executive session, where he divulged the list of policemen allegedly involved in the recycling of illegal drugs.

Gordon said they have invited the alleged ninja cops to attend the Senate hearing. Also invited were National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar and PNP chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

