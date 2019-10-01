Cavs seek 3rd UNTV Cup victory; PNP vs DENR

Defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) goes for a third straight win while former titlist Philippine National Police (PNP) tries to rebound from an opening game setback in the 8th UNTV Cup today at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The AFP Cavaliers go into their 3:30 p.m. showdown with the SSS Kabalikat fully rested from a week-long break in the annual tournament for public servants that offers P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

Clashing in the other Group I elims at 5 p.m. are Department of Agriculture and Philippine International Trading Corporation with the former looking to notch their second straight win following a 78-73 win over the Ombudsman Graftbusters on Sept. 22.

The PNP Responders, winners of the event organized by UNTV through its president and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon, collide with the DENR Warriors in the lone Group II elims at 2 p.m. determined to make up for their 85-81 defeat to the NHA Builders on Sept. 15.

Bannered by former PH team member Eugene Tan, Willy Casulla and Dave Cordero, the AFP Cavaliers opened their bid for a fourth title with a 90-70 beating of the PITC Global Traders before downing the PhilHealth Plus, 91-80, eight days ago.

The Kabalikat suffered a crushing 110-75 defeat to the Graftbusters in their debut on Sept. 15.

Out to lead the Responders are former University of the East player Olan Omiping, Arturo Tolentino and Mariano Flormata.

The DENR Warriors, however, are no pushover as mirrored by their 101-98 win over the GSIS Furies that saw Ralph Lansang explode for 51 points.

