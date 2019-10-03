Serve whom?

IF there were minors at home watching the televised cover­age of the Senate hearing on the ninja cops accused of “recycling” confiscated drugs, I would have exercised my duty to censor what they were viewing.

The sorry spectacle of Aquino vs Albayalde, Magalong vs Albayalde, and Albayalde sinking deeper into the hole being dug by his police­men was strictly for adults only, adults who have gotten used to the dark side of how cops “protect and serve” the public selectively; and how the tricky ones connive as a brotherhood to protect their own self-interests. Without passing judgment on Gen. Oscar Albayal­de, who still enjoys the President’s confidence, this observer thinks that if he is innocent as he claims, he should immediately retrain, re­cycle, do something drastic about his subordinates, short of murder/homicide. They should have done a million pushups before appearing before the senators – look at the clean-cut former police chief Sena­tor Ping Lacson, who once ordered a 34-inch waistline for men in uni­form – and they should have been rehearsed on what to say in de­fense of their boss during the time he was posted in Pampanga.

According to Baguio City May­or Benjamin Magalong, ex-CIDG head, that was the time drugs flooded the province and the drug busters rewarded themselves with a fleet of SUVs. Gen. Albayalde said he did not own an SUV, only a battered pickup bought cheap from a neighbor. Scandalous? Per­haps, but not as dangerous as the demotion by a mere one rank of the scalawags, instead of dismiss­al as ordered.

As the theater of the absurd unfolded, with Senator Richard Gordon sounding more and more awed at what he was hearing, it was learned that when they had to present a Korean drug lord before media, the cops pulled in another man to stand-in for Johnson Lee, who parted with R50 million for his disappearing act.

The hearings have been going on and every day it just gets worse as Christmas nears. From GCTA to the drug queen we might one day get to meet the mastermind behind the queen and her ninjas and that per­son turns out to be a drag queen! At the way things are unraveling, who knows? Remember, the SOGIE bill is also up for discussion.

