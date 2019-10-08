Diliman completes 7-game sweep of UCBL elims; CEU triumphs

Reigning titlist Diliman College completed a seven-game sweep of the first round elims with 102-77 drubbing of University of Batangas Monday in the PG Flex Linoleum Universities and Colleges Basketball League at the Olivarez College gym in Parañaque City.

Led by wily guard Robbie Darang, the Diliman Blue Dragons used another torrid start to top the first round undefeated and lead Group B in the second phase of the elims along No. 3, Centro Escolar University (5-2), No. 5 Lyceum-Batangas (3-4) and No. 7 Technological Institute of the Philippines (1-6).

Despite their second straight defeat, the Brahmans wound up second with a 5-2 card and will head Group B along with No. 4 Olivarez College (5-2), No. 6, Philippine Christian University (2-5) and No. 8 National College of Business and Arts (0-8).

Ismael Pacheco came off the bench to lead six Diliman players in double figures with 19 points on an impressive 8-of-9 shooting from the field while Darang and Jonhnnel Rey Bauzon added 17 and 15 points, respectively.

The Scorpions, on the other hand, warded off a furious comeback by the Pirates for a 66-53 while the Dolphins clobbered the Wildcats, 112-74.

CEU dictated the tempo of the game but needed the valiant efforts of Senegalese center Maodo Malick Diouf, Bling Murillo and Franz Diaz to prevail after the Pirates pulled to within 60-53.

The 6-foot-7 Diouf was two rebounds short of completing a 20-20 performance after erupting for 20 points and grabbing 18 boards.

Diaz was equally impressive, adding 10 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from their field aside from posting five assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

The Pirates will carry their 3-4 card into the next round.

Lucien Mulanda paced the Dolphins with18 points and 14 rebounds while Aliane Lapasaran added 11 points, nine boards and six assists.

