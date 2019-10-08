Mary sat… listening to him speak

Gospel: Lk 10:38-42

JESUS entered a village where a woman whose name was Martha welcomed him. She had a sister named Mary who sat beside the Lord at his feet listening to him speak. Martha, burdened with much serving, came to him and said, “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me by myself to do the serv­ing? Tell her to help me.” The Lord said to her in reply, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things. There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part and it will not be taken from her.”

* * *

It is intriguing why Jesus approves of Mary who does not help her sister Martha in the kitchen, preparing a meal for Jesus, the Apostles, and other guests.

Jesus teaches the impor­tance of listening to the Word of God. Not all the time Jesus can drop by a house for an intimate en­counter. Mary chooses not to miss this rare opportu­nity to listen to this Master who is much sought-after. She knows her priority and maximizes the precious time of Jesus.

When visitors come, we are usually more concerned with preparing something to eat. Or we bring them to a restaurant. We miss the opportunity of intimate conver­sation and sharing. Visitors come not because they want to eat. They may have bet­ter food at home, suited to their personal tastes.

Jesus must be inspired to talk because Mary is all eyes and ears to him. Jesus brings out his best as a teacher to a most attentive listener.

When Jesus talks to us in Scriptures and in the events of life, can we be more at­tentive to him? Can we cap­ture his meaning and how it changes us? Let us not allow ourselves to be distracted by food, gadgets, and our looks when God speaks.

* * *

