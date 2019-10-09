Lord, teach us to pray

Gospel Reading: Lk 11:1-4

JESUS was praying in a certain place, and when he had finished, one of his disciples said to him, “Lord, teach us to pray just as John taught his disciples.” He said to them, “When you pray, say:

Father, hallowed be your name,

your Kingdom come.

Give us each day our daily bread

and forgive us our sins

for we ourselves forgive everyone in debt to us,

and do not subject us to the final test.”

***

The disciples have been following Jesus wherever he goes. They have heard his preaching and seen his miracles. Now they ask Jesus to teach them how to pray.

Jesus has just finished praying. He knows his disciples have been wondering what he is praying and how. So Jesus readily teaches them the Lord’s Prayer.

Luke’s version is shorter than Matthew’s. Luke puts this prayer in the context of the long travel narrative that serves as a transition from Jesus’ Galilean ministry to his Jerusalem ministry. Matthew puts it earlier in Galilee, in Jesus’ first discourse on the Mount of Beatitudes.

***

