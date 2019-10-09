Safest time

Hi Ms. Rica,

College student po ako. May tanong po ako regarding pregnancy/sexual intercourse. Ask ko lang muna kung when is the safest time to have sex with your girl? Kasi nagsex po kami during her mens po without condom (I didn’t mind the blood) pero hindi ko po tinapos or simply I did not cum inside her. After that po we did the same thing a week after her mens was over. Possible po ba na mabuntis siya kahit di ko pinutok sa loob? Or tama po ba ‘yung time na pinili namin magsex?

Curious Mohan

Hello Curious Mohan,

Salamat sa tanong mo. Unang-una, ano ba ang ibig mong sabihin kapag sinabi mong “safest?” In terms of sexual activity kasi, “safe” means safe from sexually transmitted infections or STIs, at nangyayari lang ito if you and your partner are STI-free at kapag gumagamit kayo ng protection.

Based on your question, parang ang gusto mong malaman ay kung kailan sure na hindi mabubuntis ang partner mo, kapag hindi kayo gumamit ng protection. This really depends on the cycle of your partner. Kung regular ang cycle niya, usually, around 3 days BEFORE her period are considered infertile days o mga araw na mababa ang chance na mabuntis siya. However, having sexual intercourse during and after her period will give you a higher risk of getting her pregnant, kahit hindi mo pinutok sa loob! Mas malapit na kasi itong mga araw na ito sa kaniyang ovulation period, kung kailan siya pwede maging fertile.

Ang sperm ay pwedeng mabuhay for 72 hours inside the womb, kaya kung mag sex kayo 2 days before her ovulation, pwede pa rin siya mabuntis. Kahit hindi mo man iputok sa loob, your precum or pre-ejaculate, can contain sperm na naiwan sa urethra mo from your previous ejaculation. Yikes!

Kaya para sure na safe at hindi makabuntis, it’s really better to use protection and other forms of birth control. Para masarap na, worry free pa!

With love and lust,

Rica

