Giving back

BY NEIL RAMOS

Singing legend, entertainment icon, and multi-awarded artist Imelda Papin, the country’s one and only Jukebox Queen, is celebrating 45 years in show business with a bang, headlining a concert extravaganza dubbed “Imelda Papin: Queen@45” on Oct. 26, at the Philippine Arena.

She said, “This is my way of giving thanks to fans who stuck with me through the years. I owe them my career. Without them, there would be no Imelda Papin.”

Still in possession of the voice and looks that mesmerized fans all those years ago, Papin, at 63, promised a no holds barred performance come concert time.

“I still have what it takes,” she said. “I will do everything to make sure everyone there is happy. I will sing all the hits. Kung gusto nila magta-tangga pa ako. Ako naman ang nagpasimula noon eh.”

But how did it all start for her, really?

Papin related, “It all started in church. Back in our hometown in Bitaogan, Camarines Sur, I used to sing in church processions. It was how I discovered I could sing.”

She would later on join amateur singing contests in and around Bicol, becoming the undefeated champion of the local version of Tawag ng Tanghalan.

Her family soon migrated to Manila to seek better opportunities.

“While here, I divided my time singing and studying,” Papin recalled. “I would sing anywhere as long as I get paid.”

Back then she was just earning P5 a night.

“Eventually, people noticed and soon I was performing in bigger, more respectable places,” she said.

Papin’s fame grew when she decided to try her luck abroad.

Interestingly, she was a superstar in Bangkok, Thailand where she earned the moniker, Asia’s Sentimental Songstress.

When she came back to the Philippines, she was immediately embraced as new singing sensation with her heartfelt and sincere performances of such hits as “Bakit (Kung Liligaya Ka Sa Piling Ng Iba)” and “Isang Linggong Pag-ibig.”

“I was lucky tyo have been able to record these songs, which resonated among our people,” Papin said. “Imagine, until today, kids from across the region know these songs by heart.”

Joining Papin in her 45th anniversary concert are some of her closest friends in show business including Claire dela Fuente, Darius Razon, Eva Eugenio, Andrew E, April Boy Regino, Jovit Baldivino, Marco Sison, Pilita Corrales, Sonny Parsons with Hagibis and Victor Wood.

“My daughter Maria France (Maffi) will be there too, along with her three kids Keif, Zach and Xavier. Even my sisters Gloria and Aileen,” Said Papin.

Also making an appearance is LA Santos.

Produced by DreamWings Production & Papin Entertainment Productions, tickets to “Imelda Papin: Queen@45” are now available at smtickets.com.

Part of the proceeds of the concert will benefit the humanitarian projects of the IAP Foundation.

