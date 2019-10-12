Indian president to go on state visit to PH Oct. 17-21

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to conduct a State Visit to the Philippines from October 17 to 21 upon the invitation of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Friday.

The DFA said Kovind’s visit marks an important milestone in the Philippine-India bilateral relations as both countries commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

During the visit, Kovind and Duterte will hold a bilateral meeting on October 18 to discuss areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people engagement.

At the sidelines of the visit, the Indian President is expected to meet with the members of the Indian community in the Philippines and the Filipino beneficiaries of the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, Inc.

Kovind is the third Indian President to go on a State Visit to the country since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1949.

