Asymmetrical balls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hello Ms. Rica,

Galing lang po ako sa doctor. Nagcomment siya na ang laki daw nung isang testicle ko. Kailangan ko bang ma-alarm? Ano kay­ang pwedeng cause ng ganon? Salamat.

Big Baller

Hi Big Baller,

Tulad din naman ng ibang parts ng iyong katawan, pwedeng asymmetrical or hindi pantay ang dalawa. Pwede ding magvary ang size from person to person. Common naman for men to have one testicle na medyo noticeable na mas malaki kesa sa isa. Meron ding isa ang mas mababa kesa sa isa pero normal lang ito especially kung wala namang sinabi ang iyong doctor na kailangan mong ikabahala, huwag kang mag-alala.

If you have been going to the same doctor, mapapansin niya kung biglaan ang pagbabago sa size nito. Or kung ito ay biglang naging swollen, tender or enlarged, your health care provider will be the best person to provide a diagnosis. Ang pananakit or pamamaga sa scrotum and testicles ay maaaring sintomas ng iba pang sakit tulad ng testicular cancer.

Mas mainam na bumalik ka sa iyong doctor para magtanong further lalo na kung meron na siyang background and medical history mo. He or she will be able to identify if you need to be alarmed or if you need further treatment.

I would guess that this bothers you enough to ask so maybe you can also go seek a second opinion from another doctor. Ang isang urologist ay specialized para sa ganyang cases. On a sexual note, other than when the doctor pointed it out, I hope na hindi ito nakakaapekto sa iyong sexual activities or pleasure. If it does, make it a point to highlight this to your doctor.

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may mes­sage me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Twitter or Instagram: @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Mar­riage Counselor, and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thurs­day night on Magic 89.9.

comments