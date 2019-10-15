SEAG-bound Pinoy athletes get backing

Go For Gold and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office have pledged their support to SEA Games-bound Filipino athletes who have been toughened by months of intense training here and abroad.

“I believe our athletes are all very well prepared and highly motivated. I’m sure that we will have a very good performance,” said Go For Gold godfather Jeremy Go.

More than 100 athletes have been receiving support from both Go For Gold and PCSO in their bids to enhance their title chances.

The sports program is the corporate social responsibility of Powerball Marketing and Logistics Corporation, the makers of Scratch It game cards under PCSO.

Among the athletes benefitting from the program are Asian Games champion Margielyn Didal of skateboarding, triathletes Nikko Huelgas and Kim Remolino, cyclists Daniel Ven Carino and Ismael Grospe Jr., International Master Marvin Miciano, the PH sepak takraw team, the national skateboarding squad and the PH dragonboat.

Also getting support are cyclists Jonel Carcueva, Ronnel Hualda and Edmhel Flores, and wrestlers Cadel Hualda and Margarito Angana.

“Through the earnings of Powerball, we were able to generate funds for our charity programs including sports. This is helpful for the athletes as they prepare for the SEA Games,” said PCSO General Manager Royina Garma.

“We are all here to help the athletes in their trainings, as well as foreign exposures, to mold them to become the best versions of themselves in the SEA Games,” PCSO Product and Standard Development Department manager Roger Ramirez said.

