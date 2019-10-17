Gamboa vows swift action vs cops in Antipolo drug raid

Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP), vowed to review the case of the seven policemen who were involved in the a questionable drug raid in Antipolo City in May this year.

Four of the seven policemen turned out to be among the 13 policemen implicated in the anomalous drug operation in Pampanga in 2013 wherein more than 160 kilos of shabu were allegedly recycled and that the policemen allegedly earned P60 million from a drug lord.

“I can now order a review of that case because I was already given authority of the National Police Commission. Rest assured that this will be looked into,” said Gamboa.

The four policemen were identified as Lt. Joven de Guzman, Master Sgt. Donald Roque, Master Sgt. Rommel Vital and Corporal Romeo Guerrero.

It was recalled that after the 13 policemen led by Maj. Rodney Baloyo were deployed in Mindanao as punishment for the drug recycling case, they were pulled out and assigned in various areas in Luzon.

Baloyo was given a juicy post in Tagaytay as deputy city director while de Guzman was given a post as precinct commander in Antipolo City.

The case in Antipolo City stemmed from an operation against an alleged drug pusher which was allegedly intercepted at a checkpoint. The driver of a vehicle, out of fear, sped off and sought refuge in their house.

The cops arrived and stormed the house. Allegedly, the cops looted the house.

Records from the Internal Affairs Service revealed that four counts of grave misconduct were filed against the seven policemen.

All of them were recommended for dismissal but up to now, it is yet to be acted upon.

Gamboa vowed to look into the case and also assured swift action.

The 13 policemen are currently under restricted custody following the Senate investigation which forced then national police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde to quit his post and go on leave until his retirement on November 8. (Aaron Recuenco)

