Letran nails No. 3 spot in NCAA semis after beating EAC

Letran rallied back from an early deficit to claim the No. 3 spot in the semifinal round with an 87-79n win over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals in the NCAA Season 95 yesterday at The Arena in San Juan.

Larry Muyang finished in double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Jerrick Balanza contributed 20 points as the two veterans powered Letran, which came back from 19 points down.

A lay up by Balanza – who missed the playoffs last season after he underwent brain surgery – from a pass from Muyang capped an 11-0 run that gave them a 71-61 lead with five minutes left in the game.

“Last year ko na sa Letran, guato ko pa mag-laro (in the playoffs) gusto ko pa sila (teammates) maka-sama ng matagal,” said Balanza, one of three graduating players of Letran.

Letran finished the double-round elimination with a 12-6 record, but its playoff opponent will be determined after the game pitting defending three-time champion San Beda and Lyceum of the Philippines University, which is being played as press time.

“Hindi namin hawak yung fate namin. Ang sinasabi ko lang sa players is we have to end it (eliminations) on high note. It’s not about how we start but how we finish the season,” said Letran’s first year mentor Bonnie Tan.

A win by the Red Lions would give them an 18-0 card and an outright berth in the finals, relegating the three other semifinalists to a stepladder match, which include the Pirates and the Knights.

But a victory by the Pirates would mean a regular crossover semifinal round with Letran facing its Intramuros neighbor Lyceum.

EAC, for its part, finished the tournament with a 4-14 card. Shooting guard Jethro Mendoza, one of four graduating players for the Generals, scored a career-best 26 points, while JP Maguilano added 13 points. (Waylon Galvez)

The scores:

First Game

LETRAN 87 – Muyang 22, Balanza 20, Batiller 15, Yu 10, Ular 8, Ambohot 6, Reyson 4, Mina 2, Caralipio 0, Balagasay 0, Sangalang 0, Pambid 0.

EAC 79 – Mendoza 26, Maguliano 13, Gurtiza 9, Taywan 8, De Guzman 6, Luciano 6, Estacio 4, Corilla 3, Martin 3, Cadua 1, Gonzales 0, Carlos 0, Boffa 0.

Quarters: 14-25; 30-41; 56-55; 87-79.

