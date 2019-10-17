NCAA: Stags shoot for 4th and last semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

San Sebastian College-Recoletos tries to book a return trip to the semifinal round when it battles also-ran University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in the final day of elimination round in the NCAA men’s basketball competition today at The Arena in San Juan.

Last season, the Stags missed the Final Four following a disappointing 6-12 campaign in the double round robin elimination.

This year, the Stags – with a 9-7 record – have managed to stay in the top four in the team standings, and with a game to play at 12 noon against the Altas, SSC-R can automatically clinch that No. 4 spot in the playoffs.

“We’re all excited because of this opportunity,” said San Sebastian gunner Allyn Bulanadi, who is in contention for the season MVP award. “We’re definitely excited, we’ll go all out to get the win.”

It is important for San Sebastian to win to avoid complications, as a setback will open the door for Mapua to force a playoff for fourth and last semifinal slot as it plays already eliminated College of St. Benilde at 2 p.m.

At the moment, the Cardinals sport an 8-8 card. A setback by SSC-R and a Mapua win would give both teams similar 9-8 slates.

Mapua coach Randy Alcantara said they can only hope for a miracle – and that is for the Stags to lose against the Altas – to give them a chance to stay in the Final Four race.

“We can only hope and pray for now. It’s not in our hands, but if given a chance… I hope,” said Alcantara,” who took over from PBA legend Atoy Co at the start of the season as coach of the Cardinals – a team he helped win the NCAA titles in 1990 amd 1991.

Already assured of Final Four spots are defending three-time champion San Beda (17-0), Lyceum of the Philippines University (13-4) and Letran (11-6).

If there is a playoff for the No. 4 seed, the Stags and Cardinals will face off on Tuesday at the same venue. (Waylon Galvez)

comments