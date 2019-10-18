San Beda completes 18-game sweep of San Beda elims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN BEDA UNIVERSITY completed an 18-game sweep of the elims with an 85-62 win over the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Thursday night at The Arena in San Juan.

Calvin Oftana, the leading MVP contender, collected 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Cameroonian center Donald Tankoua fired a game-high 26 points and Fil-Canadian James Canlas-Kwekuteye added 17 points.

With the sweep, the defending three-time champion Red Lions claimed outright Finals berth and will battle the survivor of the stepladder playoffs in a best-of-three title series next month.

“It’s a little bit of fulfillment for my part that we got this achievement,” said SBU mentor Boyet Fernandez.

“We’ll just enjoy this and we look forward to the finals. Our job is not yet done,” Fernandez added.

The sweep by San Beda matched the perfect 18-0 record of Lyceum two years ago. However, the Red Lions stunned the Pirates with a 2-0 sweep in the three-game finals series.

This is also the second time in the last 10 years of the league that San Beda swept the elimination round, after the Red Lions finished with a 16-0 record under then mentor Frankie Lim in 2010.

Oftana, however, cautioned that their main objective is to win the title.

“We are not done yet. Wala pa ito,” said Oftana as San Beda will be the heavy favorites on their 14th straight finals appearance. “We look forward to winning the championship.”

Even with the setback, Lyceum finished with the second-best record of 13-5.

As the No. 2 team, the Pirates await the winner of the first stepladder match between No. 3 Letran (12-6) and No. 4 – either San Sebastian College-Recoletos or Mapua.

Lyceum’s Cameroonian import Mike Nzeusseu was in uniform but did not play because of a hand injury. Jaycee Marcelino led the Pirates with 17 points off the bench, while Jeff Santos added 12 points.

The stepladder playoffs will start Nov. 5

The scores:

SAN BEDA 85 – Tankoua 26, Oftana 18, Canlas 17, Doliguez 5, Soberano 5, Abuda 5, Nelle 4, Carino 4, Bahio 1, Alfaro 0.

LYCEUM 62 – Marcelino JC. 17, Santos 12, Guinto 6, Navarro 6, Valdez 6, Remulla 5, Caduyac 4, Ibanez 4, Marcelino JV. 2, David 0, Tansingco 0, Yong 0.

Quarters: 20-17; 48-36; 66-49; 85-62.

comments