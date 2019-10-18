Sudden bleeding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hi Ms. Rica,

Nakipagsex po ako nung isang araw tapos bigla po akong dinugo. Nakakapraning po. May mali na ba sa akin?

Bloody Worried

Hello Bloddy Worried,

Nakakapraning nga at nakaka­worry ang biglang pagkakaroon ng vaginal bleeding after penetration, especially if hindi naman karaniwan na nangyayari ito sa yo. But, rest assured na madaming mga babae ang nakakaranas rin ng vaginal bleeding associated with penetra­tion. It is considered usually normal at typically, hindi nito kailangan ng medical treatment. Kaya huwag ka masyadong magalala na may mali na agad sayo.

These are some of the reasons associated with vaginal bleeding through penetration:

Friction form the penis or any other object na nakatama sa iyong cervix;

Spotting during the menstrual cycle;

Dryness of the vagina during penetration or pagkakulang ng lubrication;

Irritated vaginal wtissue because of rough or excessive penetration;

Irritation of the labia;

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) katulad ng chlamydia, gonor­rhea, syphilis, or genital herpes;

Urinary tract infection (UTI)

Vaginitis galing sa bacteria or yeast infection

Cervical cancer

Usually, cases of vaginal bleeding will resolve on its own. Ibig sabi­hin, titigil din yan after a couple of days. Pero, kung hindi ito tumigil, at dirediretso ang iyong pag-bleed that is outside of your period, this might be indicative of a more serious condition. If this is the case, mas mabuting magpatingin ka sa doktor na isang OB-Gyne para ma-examine ang iyong sitwasyon. Otherwise, continue to enjoy your sexcapades and have fun!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me at IG and Twitter @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Li­censed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relation­ships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

comments