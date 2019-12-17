Cop shot dead in Taguig

A police officer was shot dead Monday night by four unidentified men while on his way home in Taguig City.

Taguig City police identified the slain officer as Master Sergeant Napoleon Zamora, 45, a member of the Philippine National Police Regional Headquarters Support Unit (PNP-RHSU).

Investigation showed that Zamora was driving his motorcycle when the four assailants, who apparently waited for him, peppered him with bullets along MLQ Street in Purok 1, Barangay Bagumbayan, Taguig City, around 7:20 p.m.

He died on the spot.

Police are conducting investigation for possible identification of the suspects.

