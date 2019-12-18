Man strangles 11-year-old cousin in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD CITY – A Grade 5 pupil was allegedly choked to death by his cousin, who is reportedly suffering from mental illness, in Bago City, Negros Occidental, last Tuesday.

Maj. John Joel Batusbatusan, city police chief, withheld the name of the 11-year-old victim.

Batusbatusan said the incident happened while the victim and his 28-year-old cousin were playing in a hammock.

Based on the medical examination, the markings found on the victim’s neck was due to rope strangulation, contrary to the statement of the suspect that the victim accidentally strangled himself in the hammock.

Police arrested the suspect at his house.

”He was the last person seen with the victim,” the city police chief said.

Batusbatusan said that the suspect had inconsistent statements during the investigation procedure.

Batusbatusan said the suspect’s neighbors alleged that he is ill after he chased his mother with a bladed weapon last week, but his family could not confirm it.

The suspect will be charged with homicide charges in relation to violation of Republic Act 7610 or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.” (Glazyl Masculino)

