Who will replace Manila Archbishop Tagle?

With his appointment to a Vatican post, people are now wondering who will replace Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle as Archbishop of Manila.

For Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan, Tagle’s successor will most likely come from those assigned around Metro Manila such as

He also mentioned Imus Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista whose diocese is a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Manila.

Lingayen Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, Bagaforo said is another possible candidate since he once served as auxiliary bishop of Manila during the time of the late Cardinal Jaime Sin.

“All our candidates most especially those that are around Metro Manila because they know the place, the priests, the situation,” he said in an interview during the formal turnover of the chairmanship of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines National Secretariat for Social Action Justice and Peace in Tagaytay City, December 13.

Bagaforo said the pontiff may also surprise everyone and appoint somebody outside Manila like what happened when Pope Paul VI appointed Cardinal Sin to Manila.

“Sin was serving as Jaro Archbishop in Iloilo when he was appointed in Manila,” he said.

Retired Novaliches Bishop Teodoro Bacani refused to guess as to who will be the next Manila archbishop.

“I really have no idea. With the present pope, whoever it is he will appoint will surely be a surprise,” he said in a separate interview during a recent gathering in Manila.

“I’ve been talking to many priests and they cannot point to anybody who is really likely,” added Bacani.

Whoever will be appointed, he said have big shoes to fill.

“Very big shoes to fill because he will be replacing Tagle,” said Bacani.

He added that the one to be appointed to the post should be close to the people and priests, a good decision maker, firm with his decisions, and should always be present for his priests.

It is still unclear as to when Cardinal Tagle will leave the country to assume his post as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

