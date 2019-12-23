Duterte okays Yuletide truce with Reds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte approved Sunday night the joint recommendation of the government and the communist rebels to declare a nationwide unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire as a confidence-building measure before the start of the resumption of the formal peace talks.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte has ordered the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), to issue an official declaration and communicate the directive for a national armistice with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) to their respective agents and armed units for due observance from 12 a.m. of December 23, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. of January 7, 2020.

Panelo added that the President has also ordered the reconstitution of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) negotiating panel, naming Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as among its members.

According to the Palace official, the undertaking of the said “confidence-building measures” was a reflection of the seriousness and commitment of the GRP, as well as a mark of goodwill on the part of the Commander-in-Chief.

“The Office of the President looks forward to the possible resumption of peace talks with the NDF, achieve accord with the whole coalition and ultimately, attain a lasting peace among the citizenry of our country,” Panelo said.

“The President wishes that all Filipinos enjoy quietude and serenity as they celebrate the Holiday Season with their loved ones free from violence or any form of disruption,” he added.

The GRP and the NDF on Saturday agreed to recommend the implementation of “unilateral and reciprocal nationwide ceasefires” from December 23, 2019 to January 7, 2020 to their respective principals.

Based on the agreement, the declaration of the ceasefire was a measure of goodwill and confidence-building during the Yuletide season. (Argyll Geducos)

comments