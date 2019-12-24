2 boats capsize in Palawan, Romblon

Big waves and strong winds caused two motorized boats to capsize off the waters of Palawan and Romblon, police said on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, spokesperson of the MIMAROPA (Mindoro Oriental and Occidental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) regional police, said all the people on board the two boats were rescued.

The two sea mishaps occurred as “Ursula” is starting to develop into a typhoon. The weather disturbance has intensified and several areas in the country are now under storm signals 1 and 2.

She said the first incident occurred in the waters near the Bararing Island in Cuyo, Palawan on Sunday.

At least six people on board the motorized banca were rescued, according to Tolentino.

“Accordingly, the motorized banca was rented by NJB Skyline Construction for the transportation of their generator set at Agutaya, Palawan but due to strong wind and big waves, said motorized banca capsized,” Tolentino said.

On Monday, six more people, including three children, were rescued when the motorized banca they were riding on capsized off Barangay Guintigbasan in Santa Fe, Romblon.

“Investigation disclosed that the victims were onboard a motorized banca from San Jose, Romblon going to Alcantara, Romblon, but due to strong wind and big waves, said motorized banca capsized,” a police report from MIMAROPA read.

Authorities have warned of the adverse impact of “Ursula”, which include landslides and flashfloods due to heavy rains.

Sailing of boats and ships were also disallowed due to the strong winds spawned by the weather disturbance. (Aaron Recuenco)

