PNP taps drone pilots

The Philippine National Police has tapped a pool of policemen to fly drones procured for operations and disaster response.

Police Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP officer-in-charge, said a number of policemen are being trained to use the drones they bought recently.

“We have been actually using drones since last year especially in securing big events,” said Gamboa.

The PNP leadership had earlier tapped the use of drones for their tactical units for surveillance purposes.

Gamboa said drones are now being used to get advance information on the terrain and other necessary information before police forces are deployed in some areas to conduct police operations.

“Drones are very helpful in preventing ambuscades and to get advance and get to enemy frontlines,” said Gamboa.

“Basically, drones are mainly used for tactical purposes and in the case of Metro Manila, in securing big events,” he added.

The PNP has received a total of 51 drones as part of its Capability Enhancement Program. The drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras.

Among the police units using the drones are the elite Special Action Force and the Maritime Group which is tasked to secure coastlines. (Aaron Recuenco)

