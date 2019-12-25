Taguig affirms commitment to PH cinema

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By DHEL NAZARIO

The Taguig City government hosted for the very first time the Metro Manila Film Festival’s star-studded Parade of Stars last Sunday, affirming its commitment to Philippine cinema.

“The city of Taguig affirms its commitment to the arts, to culture, and to promoting Filipino films,” said Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano, who is also a director and producer, in a speech at the Taguig Lakeshore Park.

Accompanying Cayetano and Taguig Vice Mayor Ading Cruz were House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, Taguig Rep. Lani Cayetano, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Danilo Lim.

The parade started at the Taguig Lakeshore Park and passed through M.L. Quezon Ave., MRT Ave., and C5 Road.

It entered the McKinley Hill Township via Upper McKinley Road, moved to McKinley Parkway, 32nd St.,7th Ave., 28th Ave., 5th Ave., Lawton Ave., LeGrand Ave., and Chateau Road. The parade concluded at McKinley West Open Ground.

The MMDA, which organizes the much anticipated yearly event, said the route makes the parade the longest in the history of the MMFF, synonymous to more eyes on the floats featuring the eight titles competing for the awards.

“The growth of and support for Philippine cinema is important,” said Mayor Cayetano.

Taguig’s involvement in the MMFF does not end with the Parade of Stars as it is working with the MMDA to come up with an exhibit on Bonifacio High Street.

comments